FICO’s report, which covers data from March and April, states that “inflationary challenges” continue to be reflected in higher levels of credit card spend compared to 2022.

According to FICO, consumers spent up by 6.7% in March and 8.7% in April compared to March and April 2022.

Average total sales were down month-on-month by 6.1% in March and up to 12.1% in April, at £735 and £825, respectively.

In January, FICO published figures showing people spent, on average, £755 that month using their credit cards.

The January numbers marked an 8% drop compared to December 2022, when people had spent, on average, £825.

The latest report claims average balances across both months are up 8.2% year-on-year to £1,645 in March and £1,680 in April.

“The yo-yo pattern of financial management — seen for the last few months — reflects the general economic uncertainty, particularly for mortgage holders”, FICO commented on the latest figures. “With increased scrutiny as the new Consumer Duty Guidance comes into force on 31st July, lenders will be wanting to apply the highest levels of account management.”

FICO: Missed credit card payments relatively stable in March and April

On the other hand, accounts with two missed payments were relatively stable month-on-month in March and April 2023. Despite this, the number of missed payments is still significantly higher year-on-year, with 20.2% more missed payments in March 2023 and 19% more in April 2023 than in March and April last year.

“Currently it seems that cardholders are making a concerted effort not to roll arrears forwards, with the percentage of two missed payments only increasing by 2.1% in March and actually decreasing by 0.3% in April. However, with such volatile conditions, lenders will want to remain focused on these trends in the next few months”, FICO added.

FICO provides predictive analytics and data science services to improve business operational decisions.