Global analytics firm FICO will host the free credit education event on 19 July 2023. The event will provide Chapel Hill residents from North Carolina with information and tools to better understand their financial health, as well as how FICO credit scores work.

All attendees will receive a free copy of their credit report and FICO Credit Score. In addition, they will be able to access credit coaching and receive help to identify their starting point and develop a plan consistent with their financial goals.

The event is part of FICO’s partnership with Chelsea Football Club, as they embark on their pre-season US summer tour. The ‘Fields of Financial Empowerment’ campaign seeks to raise financial literacy and interest in financial education nationwide.

“We are very excited to kick off our ‘Fields of Financial Empowerment’ tour in Chapel Hill and know attendees will walk away with valuable information to help drive their financial success”, said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. “FICO has a long-standing commitment to credit education, and our Score A Better Future program is designed to enable people to take better control of their financial health.”

Founded in 1956, FICO provides predictive analytics and data science services to improve business operational decisions. In May, the company launched the Inclusion Accelerator Program and Financial Inclusion Lab, making it easy for the market to test and adopt alternative data solutions rapidly.

More recently, in June, it partnered with Belvo to develop an interpretable and explainable machine learning model and expand credit access in Brazil.