The partnership will enable Ebanx to offer more payment services to its corporate customers, with clients having the option to pay via NuPay, an alternative payment method developed by Nubank for international business.

“We have to integrate payment methods that will make life easier for global customers wanting to operate in the markets … so that the customer has the best business penetration in these countries,” Paula Bellizia, global payments executive at Ebanx, told Reuters.

Nubank is a Brazilian digital lender serving 80 million customers across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. In December 2022, the company announced plans to invest $330m in Mexican operations via equity capitalisation to drive growth.

Nu Mexico general manager Iván Canales said at the time about the investment: “This investment and regulatory approval unlocks an important growth opportunity for Nu with deposits, and, moving forward, other financial products like personal loans.”

Ebanx is a cross-border processor enabling international e-merchants to sell in Latin America. In 2020, the company reported significantly increasing the number of local payment methods in response to rising demand for e-commerce.

Latin American countries use different payment options for domestic purchases. However, generally these methods often cannot be used for cross-border online transactions.

Some of these options include local-only debit and credit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and cash vouchers.