Discover taps IBM to enhance digital capabilities and move to cloud

Discover Financial Services, which owns and operates Discover Bank, has allied with IBM Consulting to enhance its digital capabilities.

The partnership will see Discover migrate and upgrade its current systems and applications to an open hybrid cloud architecture using Red Hat OpenShift.

Through Red Hat OpenShift, Discover seeks to enhance and leverage security, automation and multi-cloud service integration capabilities, which will allow it to reduce costs and enhance security.

Additionally, IBM Consulting will upgrade Discover’s existing applications and create new solutions.

Related

Discover chief information officer Amir Arooni said: “As we accelerate our digital transition journey as a leading direct bank and payments company, it is critical that we have technology solutions in place that help us improve the customer experience.

“Working with IBM will allow us to automate, react and deliver solutions more quickly, ultimately driving down costs and helping our customers.”

IBM Consulting senior vice president John Granger said: “Consumers demand faster access to integrated digital banking and payments more than ever, with the assurance that their data will be protected.

“Embracing an open enterprise hybrid cloud strategy with a secure platform purpose-built for the financial services industry allows Discover to deliver differentiated new experiences.”

Earlier this week, IBM announced a partnership with UK banking major HSBC to explore the applications of quantum computing in the financial services industry.