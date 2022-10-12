Deutsche Bank extends transformation partnership with Kyndryl

Kyndryl will support Deutsche Bank's cloud migration strategy. Credit: cmophoto.net on Unsplash.

German financial services giant Deutsche Bank has extended its partnership with IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl to support its ongoing transformation.

The extended partnership will see Kyndryl integrate automation and security technologies to bolster Deutsche Bank’s mission-critical banking infrastructure.

Kyndryl will continue to operate Deutsche Bank’s Continental European core banking and IT infrastructures.

The technology overhaul is aimed at increasing the bank’s flexibility to provide on-demand scalability and services globally.

The technology vendor will also test hybrid networking solutions in Deutsche Bank’s data centres.

Additionally, Kyndryl will support the German bank’s goals to enhance cloud computing capabilities.

Deutsche Bank chief technology officer Gordon Mackechnie said: “Our decision to renew our almost 20-year working relationship with the experts from Kyndryl is based on their experience in operating mission-critical infrastructure services for the financial industry, as well as Kyndryl’s continued ability to adapt to the changing needs of the banking and IT industry.”

Kyndryl global head of delivery James Rutledge said: “We have stood side by side with Deutsche Bank for nearly two decades as they have evolved their business and shaped the future of banking.

“As we continue our work together, we are committed to helping them deliver reliable and secure services to customers while being their trusted partner to lay a future-forward foundation that helps them bring more innovative offerings to market.”

Last month, Deutsche Bank’s Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) group agreed to invest in Synthesized, a data generation platform provider.