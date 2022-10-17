CI&T bolsters financial services capabilities via NTERSOL deal

NTERSOL provides technology solutions to BFSI clients. Credit: Maxwell Nelson on Unsplash.

CI&T, a technology solutions vendor, has reached an agreement to buy US-based digital transformation solution provider NTERSOL Consulting.

The financial details of the transaction were not revealed.

Irvine, California-based NTERSOL provides digital transformation services to entities operating in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) space.

Through the acquisition, CI&T expects to enhance its expertise and capabilities in the financial services sector and expand in the North American market.

CI&T founder and CEO Cesar Gon said: “With the North American side of our business experiencing record growth, this acquisition enhances our ability to rapidly expand our team to meet the growing demands of existing and new clients as we continue to offer world-class digital transformation and digital efficiency capabilities at speed and scale.”

As part of the deal, 170 US-based digital specialists of NTERSOL will join CI&T’s team, which includes developers and product and business strategists.

NTERSOL CEO and founder Tony Jenkins said: “At a time when digital is moving faster than ever, we look forward to bringing the best of our expertise to CI&T and together drive the strategic digital and business transformation of leading companies in the financial services sector.

“CI&T and NTERSOL have a shared vision focused on delivering innovation and unlocking growth opportunities for clients, and by joining CI&T, we will be able to scale our offerings and tap into a global workforce to provide a full suite of capabilities and create ongoing value.”