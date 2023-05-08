The bank has similar tech hubs in Melbourne, Adelaide, and Brisbane. Credit: CBA Group

The Commonwealth Bank Group (CBA Group) has opened its newest technology hub in Perth, Australia to beef up its technology talent base.

The launch of the new hub is part of the company’s Tech Hub programme, through which it aim to diversify the concentration of tech professionals outside of Sydney.

The banking group already has similar technology hubs operational in Melbourne, Adelaide, and Brisbane.

The newly launched tech hub in Perth will employ professionals with expertise in data science, cybersecurity, and software engineering.

The CBA Group has teamed up The University of Western Australia and Curtin University as part of its plan to foster future technology talent.

Commonwealth Bank chief information officer for technology Brendan Hopper said: “Our latest technology hub in Perth will provide an innovative and collaborative space for highly skilled technologists, passionate engineers, analysts and developers.

“It underpins the Group’s more than $1bn a year tech investment in supporting the digitisation of the Australian economy. This includes our nationwide technology hub strategy and our commitment to building world class engineering capability.”

“We believe we have one of the best early careers program in the technology industry and we are ambitious to grow it in WA. Our partnership with leading universities in the state will help facilitate a sector-wide uplift of technology capability, talent pipeline and innovation.” Bankwest executive general manager

Jason Chan said: “We’re one of WA’s largest technology employers and an ideal host for CBA’s newest Tech Hub investment, which will be a centre for technology excellence and collaboration in WA, benefitting customers, colleagues and the community.”