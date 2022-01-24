CBA sued over refusing tea breaks to employees

An Australian trade union has filed a case against the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in the Federal Court alleging that the bank did not give rest breaks to retail banking employees.

The Finance Sector Union (FSU) national secretary Julia Angrisano stated that even though CBA employees are entitled to such breaks, most are unable to take them due to under-staffing.

This includes a paid tea break of ten minutes three hours into their shift and a second break after five hours along with an unpaid 45-minute lunch break.

The aim is to offer staff break from continuous face-to-face service.

“This is wage theft. Make no mistake, if you are not able to take a paid rest break, then you’re having ten minutes of time stolen from you. It adds up very fast,” Angrisano said.

FSU estimates that this claim is worth at least A$45m ($32.19m), impacting 3,000 workers.

Angrisano added: “This is a claim about rest breaks but the real issue here is that every CBA branch is so short-staffed, everyone is run off their feet, without even a moment to have a drink and check their phone – and that’s before you factor in the global pandemic!”

“We don’t just want the money repaid, we want CBA to staff their branches realistically so that our members can take the breaks they’re entitled to, book the leave they want and have a sick day without being hassled to come in.”

The lender argued that compensation is not owed concerning these breaks as they are paid breaks and are paid even if a break is not taken.

CBA is yet to receive the claim from the FSU and would review it once it was served, Australian Financial Review reported citing CBA’s spokesman.