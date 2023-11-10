In order to meet the specific regulatory requirements, the solution will go live in the markets of Hong Kong, Australia, and the United Kingdom.
The Broadridge solution supports client workflow and connectivity requirements by utilising sophisticated APIs and next generation blockchain technologies.
It has proven success in Europe in boosting automation and transparency via the digitisation of shareholder disclosures.
This has assisted in market intermediaries such as banks, brokers, wealth managers, and central securities depositories (CSDs) that are required by SRD II to reply to issuers’ disclosure requests.
Demi Derem, general manager of international corporate governance, digital transformation, and market innovation at Broadridge stated: “Financial intermediary shareholder disclosure obligations are not unique to European SRD markets. Our latest service expansion allows financial intermediaries to meet their shareholder disclosure obligations in the UK, Australia, and Hong Kong. The investments made to build out our industry leading shareholder disclosure solution underlines our commitment to drive market-wide increased governance and transparency.”
Section 793 of the UK Companies Act 2006, Section 672 of the Australian Companies Act 2001, and Section 329 of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Ordinance all contain special disclosure requirements.
Now, businesses that must abide by these rules can be supported by Broadridge’s Shareholder Disclosure solution, which can efficiently handle their disclosure demands through a single, centralised platform.
Furthermore, Broadridge Financial Solutions announced the arrival of DistributionAI and the Global Demand Model.
Asset managers can streamline distribution, product development, sales, and marketing with the use of DistributionAI, a digital analyst tool available through Broadridge’s Distribution Insight platform.
With over $6bn in revenue, Broadridge Financial Solutions offers essential tools for communications, corporate governance, and investing, enabling people to lead better financial lives.