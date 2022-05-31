BNP Paribas to hire 7,000 people in France this year

Banking giant BNP Paribas has announced plans to hire up to 7,000 employees in France in 2022 as part of its growth strategy.

The move is aimed at supporting the bank’s strategy to drive growth via technology and sustainable finance through 2025.

BNP Paribas’ recruitment drive will focus on areas including retail and corporate business, IT operations such as data, cybersecurity, and cloud, as well as support and control functions like audit, risk, and compliance.

The bank plans to hire 3,000 new employees on a permanent basis and the remaining roles are reserved for graduates, work-study students, and trainees across the country.

“Through the recruitment of diversified profiles, we are pursuing dynamic development and innovation in all our businesses,” said BNP Paribas director of human resources and member of the executive committee Sofia Merlo.

The lender is also believed to be hiring in Asia through its Hong Kong and Singapore units to bolster its wealth management offerings.

Currently, the lender operates in 65 nations across the globe and employs around 190,000 people, with nearly 145,000 in Europe alone.

In February, media reports said that the French banking group is looking to divest some of its consumer finance business in central and eastern Europe.

In December 2021, BNP Paribas signed a $16.3bn deal with Canada’s BMO Financial Group to divest its retail and commercial banking operations in the US.