BNP Paribas Team- Person in photo: From left to right. 1. Miss Pawan Amornprayoon, Senior Relationship Manager, BNP Paribas Wealth Management Thailand 2. Mr. Daniel Peter, Thailand CEO, BNP Paribas Wealth Management 3. Miss Pradinan Arkarachinores, Senior Relationship Manager, BNP Paribas Wealth Management Thailand 4. Mr. Vincent Lecomte, CEO, BNP Paribas Wealth Management 5. Mr. Arnaud Tellier, Asia CEO, BNP Paribas Wealth Management 6. Miss Somlak Tinmanee, CEO, BNP Paribas Thailand 7. Mr. Garth Bregman, Head of Singapore and SEA, BNP Paribas Wealth Management

As BNP Paribas Securities (Thailand) formally opens its onshore wealth management presence in Thailand, BNP Paribas Wealth Management intends to increase its local coverage and client asset base.

In an effort to better assist customers in Thailand, the bank plans to triply increase the quantity of relationship managers handling Thai clients’ assets over the course of the next three years.

Arnaud Tellier, Asia CEO of BNP Paribas Wealth Management, commented on the Thai market’s relevance to regional industry, stating that: “Thailand, as the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia, is a country filled with dynamic entrepreneurs. Its strategic regional importance has driven significant growth, leading to accelerated wealth creation.

“BNP Paribas has been operating in Thailand for 45 years, currently serving more than 500 corporates and institutions. Our wealth management team is leveraging this established presence and collaborate with our corporate and institutional bank to offer tailored and innovative solutions to even better address the increasingly sophisticated business and private wealth needs.”

Using a distinctive methodology, BNP Paribas Securities Thailand integrates offshore account management with onshore client interaction.

This strategy guarantees close communication between the local Thai clients and their relationship managers while providing them with access to BNP Paribas’ extensive and distinguished platform, which is situated in Singapore.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

It offers traditional asset management, wealth planning, advisory services, brokerage services, and access to investment possibilities in a variety of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, hedge funds, and structured products.

Vincent Lecomte, CEO of BNP Paribas Wealth Management, added: “BNP Paribas Wealth Management is the leading private bank in the Eurozone and has a long track record of serving entrepreneurs and families worldwide. Capturing the significant opportunities presented by Asia’s rapidly growing wealth is a core strategic priority for our wealth management business. With our ‘One Bank’ approach, robust financial standing, diversified operations, and comprehensive offerings, we are uniquely positioned to provide our clients in Asia with the full spectrum of solutions and services expected from a globally leading bank.”