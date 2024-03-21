As BNP Paribas Securities (Thailand) formally opens its onshore wealth management presence in Thailand, BNP Paribas Wealth Management intends to increase its local coverage and client asset base.
In an effort to better assist customers in Thailand, the bank plans to triply increase the quantity of relationship managers handling Thai clients’ assets over the course of the next three years.
Arnaud Tellier, Asia CEO of BNP Paribas Wealth Management, commented on the Thai market’s relevance to regional industry, stating that: “Thailand, as the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia, is a country filled with dynamic entrepreneurs. Its strategic regional importance has driven significant growth, leading to accelerated wealth creation.
“BNP Paribas has been operating in Thailand for 45 years, currently serving more than 500 corporates and institutions. Our wealth management team is leveraging this established presence and collaborate with our corporate and institutional bank to offer tailored and innovative solutions to even better address the increasingly sophisticated business and private wealth needs.”
Using a distinctive methodology, BNP Paribas Securities Thailand integrates offshore account management with onshore client interaction.
This strategy guarantees close communication between the local Thai clients and their relationship managers while providing them with access to BNP Paribas’ extensive and distinguished platform, which is situated in Singapore.
It offers traditional asset management, wealth planning, advisory services, brokerage services, and access to investment possibilities in a variety of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, hedge funds, and structured products.
Vincent Lecomte, CEO of BNP Paribas Wealth Management, added: “BNP Paribas Wealth Management is the leading private bank in the Eurozone and has a long track record of serving entrepreneurs and families worldwide. Capturing the significant opportunities presented by Asia’s rapidly growing wealth is a core strategic priority for our wealth management business. With our ‘One Bank’ approach, robust financial standing, diversified operations, and comprehensive offerings, we are uniquely positioned to provide our clients in Asia with the full spectrum of solutions and services expected from a globally leading bank.”