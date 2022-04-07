Battle Bank turns to Temenos for cloud banking platform

US challenger Battle Financial has selected Temenos Banking Cloud as the technology stack for Battle Bank.

Battle Bank will leverage Temenos’ banking and payment solutions to offer a variety of services.

Led by Frank Trotter and Vincent Amato, Battle Bank is expected to launch in the second half of 2022, subject to receipt of regulatory approval.

Battle Financial president and board member Frank Trotter said: “We have created Battle Bank to fill a widening gap in the traditional banking landscape — to offer high-yield interest accounts coupled with access to the world markets.

“To make that vision a reality, we need technology that is fast, open, and scalable as we continue to grow our offerings.”

Battle Bank’s foreign currency, market index, and precious metals products will use Temenos’ solution for composable banking.

The digital bank will use Temenos’ model bank methodology and the pre-composed banking services to launch its world markets division.

Battle Financial chief operations officer Vincent Amato said: “We are building Battle Bank to offer exceptional banking values and unique investing offerings. With Temenos, we know that it is possible to launch fast and scale quickly.”

Temenos CEO Max Chuard said: “We are delighted that Battle Financial will use the Temenos Banking Cloud to launch fast and deliver on its mission to help its clients take control of their financial future and build their wealth.”

Notably, Trotter and Amato were part of the former group of founders of everBank.com.

In February this year, Temenos announced the launch of new services for challenger banks.