Barclays is considering a takeover approach for Societe Generale‘s private bank in the UK in an effort to grow its clientele of affluent individuals.

Societe Generale, advised by Rothschild & Co, has begun to invite buyers to participate in an auction for its Kleinwort Hambros unit, according to Reuters.

As part of a strategy overhaul, the French corporation is reportedly preparing to sell its private banking operations in Switzerland.

Kleinwort Hambros, located in London, which managed more than £12bn ($15bn) in assets in 2022, might fetch up to £700m in a sale.

Lloyds Banking Group and wealth managers Rathbones and Raymond James are among those invited to submit a proposal for the division.

Discussions are still in the early stages, and there is no guarantee that a deal will take place.

Barclays’ stake in Societe Generale British private bank follows its acquisition of Tesco‘s banking business as part of a strategy to shift its focus away from volatile investment banking earnings.

On 20 February, the British bank, headed by CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan, will issue a new group strategy together with its full-year results.

Company partnerships

Global fintech platform iCapital and post-trading services provider Clearstream are expanding their collaboration to propel the global alternative investment marketplace for the wealth management sector.

The expanded partnership will greatly improve efficiency and remove the operational difficulties associated with investing in private markets.

Through this partnership, Clearstream Fund Centre and Clearstream Vestima users will have access to the extensive selection of private market investment possibilities from asset managers worldwide that are currently available on iCapital Marketplace.

The agreement will make the product open to the Clearstream Fund Services ecosystem, which consists of over 450 distributors, including significant wealth managers and private banks, across over 55 domestic markets worldwide, with clients in over 100 countries.