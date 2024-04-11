Barclays and IBM analyse AI’s accessibility and versatility. Source: Shutterstock.com

Barclays has led Funding Xchange’s (FXE) Series B funding round, which is open to a number of FXE clients.

The fundraising is bringing together strategic investors and will boost FXE and its ability to drive ecosystem adoption. This includes digital tools that promote transparency, positive customer outcomes and more efficient lending processes for banks and lenders.

FXE provides white-label software solutions for banks and lenders as well as developing industry-wide solutions that brings SMEs together.

Furthermore, FXE products have been adopted by 80 of the most innovative high street banks, challengers and specialist lenders.

Ryan Hayward, head of strategic investments for Europe and Asia at Barclays, said: “We have chosen to back FXE as we see the opportunity to transform an industry that has not kept pace with the consumer market in the adoption of digital technologies. The team at FXE brings together the right mix of skills and experience and they have built an impressive technology and insights platform. The strength of the team and their track record as innovators makes us excited about the prospects for the business.”

Katrin Herrling, CEO and co-founder of Funding Xchange, commented: “This investment creates a unique opportunity for Funding Xchange to drive the transformation of the wider SME lending ecosystem. We are delighted that Barclays shares our vision and approach to close collaboration focused on rapidly unlocking tangible benefits for businesses and banks.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Sarah Hollyhead, MD of Funding Xchange, commented: “It has been a pleasure to work with Ryan and the Barclays Principal Investments team on delivering this transformational investment into Funding Xchange. Our client-led Series B is fantastic recognition of the client advocacy our team has built.”

Barclays recorded a profit before tax of £6.6m ($8.3m) over 2023, a 6% drop year-on-year.

However, group income for Barclays totalled £25.4bn over 2023, a 3% increase from 2022.

In addition, Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) income fell 4% to £12.6bn, attributed to lower client activity in both Global Markets and Investment Banking, but this was partially offset by a strong performance in Corporate driven by Transaction Banking.

Consumer Cards and Payments (CC&P) income increased 18% to £5.3bn due to higher balances in US cards and favourability from higher rates and client balance growth in Private Bank.

Furthermore, Barclays Group total operating expenses were £16bn in 2023, up 2% year-on-year.