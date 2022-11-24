View all newsletters
November 25, 2022

Barclays to become official banking partner of The Championships, Wimbledon from next year

Barclays banking partner of The Championships Wimbledon
Image: Barclays will also donate an annual contribution to the Wimbledon. Credit: davidkenny91 from Pixabay.

Barclays and The All England Lawn Tennis Club will become the official banking partner of The Championships, Wimbledon from 2023, under multi-year deal.

Barclays will also donate an annual contribution to the Wimbledon Foundation, which is the official charity of the Club and The Championships.

This deal is claimed to “unite two iconic British institutions.”

The first partnership between the two entities dates to the 1960s, when first sub-branch of Barclay, a 330-year-old banking organisation, in the area was built directly below the stands of Centre Court of Wimbledon, which was first staged in 1877.

Barclays has enlisted tennis player Frances Tiafoe to launch the partnership.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club chief executive Sally Bolton said: “We are delighted to welcome Barclays as the Official Banking Partner of The Championships. Barclays’ commitment to creating access to sport for all is something that we are passionate about and, thanks to their generous support of the Wimbledon Foundation, will be a central theme of our partnership.”

Barclays group head of sponsorship and media Tom Corbett said: “We’re incredibly honoured and excited to be working in partnership with one the world’s most prestigious sporting events and to announce that we’ve signed Frances Tiafoe as our tennis ambassador. Our joint commitment to create legacy, through Barclays’ community programmes and the Wimbledon Foundation, means through this partnership we can deliver lasting impact and continue to create opportunities through Sport.”

