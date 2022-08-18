Bank of London to create 230 jobs in Northern Ireland

Bank of London has opened its new Northern Ireland headquarters. Credit: Bank of London.

Bank of London is set to offer more than 230 jobs as it announced the opening of its Northern Ireland headquarters.

The firm’s new office, which is based in the Soloist office at Lanyon Place in Belfast, has already employed some 50 people in various roles including software engineers, compliance, and risk experts.

With more hirings set to happen, the UK-based entity will create 232 jobs and Invest Northern Ireland (Invest NI) is supporting 130 of those jobs.

Around two-thirds of the new roles will be related to operations and compliance, with the remaining roles focused on technology. Experience level for the new roles will range from junior to senior management.

Chief risk and compliance officer (UK) Stephen Bell has been appointed as the country head for Northern Ireland.

Bell said: “At The Bank of London we have a deep belief that exceptional and diverse talent will build the future of banking. Working together with Invest NI, we chose to locate The Bank of London’s first UK office outside of London here in Belfast. We know we will find that talent here to help us deliver innovation at the heart of financial services and create the borderless infrastructure of the future.

Invest NI Interim CEO Mel Chittock said: “The Bank of London is a welcome addition to Northern Ireland’s financial services sector. Its disruptor approach will bring new innovation to our fintech sector, providing new opportunities across a diverse range of roles in financial services which will help retain talent here and attract others to return to Northern Ireland.”

Earlier this month, the $1.1bn clearing bank announced plans to open a new technology hub in the US to boost its footprint.

The new Charlotte, North Carolina-based division is anticipated to create 350 new jobs across several disciplines.