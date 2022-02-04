India’s Bank of Baroda selects NCR to manage ATMs

Indian lender Bank of Baroda has selected US-based enterprise technology provider NCR Corporation as its ATM as a Service provider.

Under the partnership, NCR will own, run, manage and modernise Bank of Baroda’s nearly half of 9,800 ATMs.

NCR will also take over management of the lender’s self-service channel such as compliance, security and software updates.

The partnership is aimed at increasing ATM uptime and availability and streamlining services.

Related

Bank of Baroda chief digital officer Akhil Handa said: “We are a bank that prioritises digital innovation and leveraging leading technology to facilitate superior customer experiences, which is why we have decided to partner with NCR.

“By outsourcing the management of our ATMs with NCR, we will be able to offer a more modern experience and expanded transaction options via our self-service channel. At the same time, our staff will have more time to focus on our core strengths and growth-focused initiatives.”

Founded in 1908, the Indian lender currently manages over $163bn in assets and caters to 140 million customers through its operations in 19 countries.

NCR Corporation president and general manager of banking Frank Hauck said: “As banks are increasingly challenged with competing priorities, NCR ATM as a Service provides an effective and strategic way to keep up with evolving consumer expectations and quickly deliver the latest innovations. “The Bank of Baroda is a banking leader both in India and across the globe, and we are proud to empower the institution with an end-to-end solution to digitally enhance its ATM channel.”