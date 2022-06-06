Brazil’s Banese launches digital banking arm Desty

Brazilian banking firm Banese has launched a new digital bank, called Desty, in partnership with core banking platform Technisys.

Through Desty, Banese aims to offer new financial services and products to customers with limited access to mainstream financial services.

Banese, which is located in the Sergipe state of Brazil, is the first among the five-state public banks to launch a digital bank, Technisys said in a statement.

Banese superintendent of digital business Jumara Mendonça said: “Our new digital platform expands financial inclusion. We are digital, but not impersonal, and we want to reflect this DNA of human warmth and inclusion with the new digital bank.”

The newly launched digital bank features a mobile-based platform, which draws inspiration from social networks and is based on the capabilities of iOS and Android.

It uses Technisys’ banking platform, called Cyberbank.

Currently, Banese caters to over 800,000 customers in Sergipe and aims to expand to other Brazilian states and reach five million customers within the next five years.

Banese director of strategic management and technology Luciano Passo said: “The purpose of the new digital bank is to add, not replace, current Banese’s services, supporting the bank’s growth and geographic expansion.

“I believe that we will have a stronger institution that can create more job openings and income for the country.”

In February this year, American digital finance firm SoFi Technologies signed a $1.1bn deal to buy core banking platform Technisys.