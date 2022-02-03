Australia’s NAB taps Khoros to expedite digital transformation

National Australia Bank (NAB), one of the largest financial institutions in the country, has selected Khoros as a technology partner to support its digital transformation.

Under the collaboration, NAB will work with Khoros to advance its messaging and AI capabilities.

With more than 94% of customer interactions becoming digital, the lender will also focus on expediting digital services for customers.

NAB Executive, Digital Experience and Engagement Michelle Sherwood said: “Having supported the launch of our Apple Business Chat, WhatsApp and Google’s Business Messages channels, the Khoros platform has proved to be incredibly valuable to assist customers however they choose to interact with us.

“We look forward to building on our success and setting a new industry standard for what a high-performing, customer-focused digital messaging and contact centre experience can be.”

Khoros CEO Jack Blaha said: “With Khoros’ leading contact centre solution and AI-powered vision for unlocking the power of customer interactions, we are excited to help NAB set a new global standard for digital-first customer engagement that will improve both the colleague and customer experience.”

NAB is said to have more than 8 million customers across Australia, New Zealand, and other countries.

In November last year, the lender secured regulatory approval for $880m acquisition of Citigroup’s consumer operations.