Arab Tunisian Bank migrates to Temenos Core Banking Platform

The bank has deployed the Temenos platform on its core banking systems for retail and corporate business lines. Credit: JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash.

Arab Tunisian Bank (ATB), part of the Arab Bank Group, has implemented Temenos open platform for composable banking.

To boost product delivery and digital growth, the bank has deployed the Temenos platform on its core banking systems for retail and corporate business lines in the initial phase.

Information Technology Solutions and Services (ITSS), which is the implementation partner, has completed the first phase of the project.

It has added Temenos banking capabilities for accounts, lending, deposits, and financial crime mitigation and migrating retail and corporate accounts to the Temenos platform.

Temenos open platform’s front-to-back banking capabilities are said to bolster the complete operations of the bank.

Under the second phase, Temenos banking capabilities and pre-composed banking services for digital banking, payments, and enterprise risk management will be implemented.

ATB CEO Ahmed Rjiba said: “We are delighted to complete the successful migration of our retail and corporate banking customer accounts to the Temenos Core Banking Platform. This go-live is a major step forward in the bank’s strategic roadmap and to further develop the digital transformation.

“A modern, agile banking platform is vital for developing distinctive products and services and adapting to changing customer expectations and market evolution.”

ATB, a mid-sized universal bank, provides services to retail, SME, and corporate customers.

With around 1300 employees, the bank manages 134 branches across the country.