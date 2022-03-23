Alloy, Prove partner to offer enhanced identity verification solutions

Alloy, an identity decisioning platform for bank and fintech firms, has allied with Prove to bolster clients’ ability to verify and authenticate customers’ identities.

The tie-up will give Alloy’s clients access to Prove’s phone-centric identity solutions allowing them to enhance customer onboarding and client engagement.

Prove offers a Pre-Fill onboarding solution, which automatically populates information in online applications with verified consumer information from authoritative sources.

Additionally, clients can verify individuals using Prove’s Identity solution, which includes optional KYC.

Alloy VP of strategic alliances Brian Bender said: “We are excited about our new partnership with Prove. It is our goal to help our clients continuously improve and secure their customer’s onboarding experience. We do this through integrating best-in-class data sources that improve those workflows. Prove’s KYC and AML checks and Pre-Fill solutions exemplify that.”

Prove head of product Tim Brown said: “Prove is developing and innovating our solutions to accelerate onboarding and enhance security while delivering on compliance and ultimately, preventing fraud. We are thrilled to partner with Alloy to implement phone-centric identity tools because together we are providing our clients with easier onboarding solutions that will, in turn, create an overall better experience for their end customers.”

Alloy taps over 120 data sources to enable banks and fintech companies to verify identity, mitigate fraud, monitor transactions and make informed credit underwriting decisions.

Last year, US-based community lender Amerant Bank partnered with Alloy and Q2 to improve digital capabilities.