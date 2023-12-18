Both Allfunds and Ardan have chosen this option to further enhance the capabilities of Ardan’s investment platform.

In addition, Allfunds Tech Solutions has developed a multi-asset research centre exclusively for Ardan advisers. It allows users to compare funds and access an equity research centre that gains information from external market data vendors.

As a result, Ardan advisers can now easily monitor over 190,000 mutual funds and ETFs, simplifying decision making in portfolio management.

Ardan has been a long-standing client of Allfunds and benefitted from its range of wealth services.

Sarah Dunnage, CEO of Ardan International, expressed her satisfaction with the collaboration, stating: “Allfunds Connect is a great tool for the advisers who use our platform to search, analyse, and compare mutual funds and ETFs. It simplifies and expedites the process of making the right investment choices for advisers and their clients.”

Juan de Palacios, chief strategy and product officer of Allfunds, added: “We are thrilled to further strengthen our partnership with Ardan International. The enhanced research and comparison capabilities will provide their advisers with unmatched insights and enable them to deliver even greater value to their clients.”

In November 2023, Allfunds announced dual regulation in the UK, as it expanded its presence in the country.

In order to expand its market share, Allfunds has announced that it has been granted permission to function as a Third Country Branch in the UK.

Anticipating the termination of the Temporary Permissions Regime for UK branches of EEA-regulated companies, Allfunds’ UK operations will be subject to dual regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

It will provide client asset protection under its UK nominee accounts structure in accordance with the FCA’s authorisation and the UK’s Client Assets Sourcebook (CASS) regulatory provisions.

Allfunds’ authorisation in the UK is an indication for its drive to upholding the stringent regulatory standards in the major markets where it conducts business.