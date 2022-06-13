Al Qurtas Islamic Bank taps Diebold Nixdorf to deploy ATMs in Iraq

Al Qurtas Islamic Bank has selected US-based technology company Diebold Nixdorf to deploy DN Series ATMs in Iraq.

Al Qurtas Islamic Bank, which is among the fastest-growing banks in Iraq, will leverage DN Series ATM’s scalable design, consistent software and common components to achieve this feat, Diebold Nixdorf said.

As part of the partnership, Vynamic View software will be used to monitor the Iraqi bank’s ATMs to detect and prevent downtime, optimise performance and cut costs for the lender.

Diebold Nixdorf noted that the ATMs are equipped with security features to offer protection against traditional and new physical, data and cyber threats.

Additionally, it features a 19-inch touch display, check deposit module and cash recycling features, enabling ATMs to accept, validate, store, and recirculate cash.

Al Qurtas Islamic Bank CEO Sara Ahmad said: “We are proud to be the first financial institution in Iraq to deploy the new ATM technology and look forward to providing innovative services to our customers.

“The new devices are already getting our customers’ attention, and in our next phase, the ATM’s integrated cash recycling capabilities will enable us to optimize cash handling and provide our customers with innovative technology that improves their banking experience.”

Diebold Nixdorf managing director for Middle East Habib Hanna said: “We are thrilled that Al Qurtas Islmaic Bank chose to install DN Series as its first ATMs. They can now provide many additional services to achieve customer satisfaction and continue to be a leader in the region.”

In May 2021, First Citizens National Bank chose Diebold Nixdorf for cloud-enabled self-service options in its branches.