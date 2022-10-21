Abymap to implement Nordigen’s open banking solution

The solution will support Abymap’s ERP accounting platform Ana by providing direct access to customers’ bank accounts. Credit: Firmbee from Pixabay.

French financial software firm Abymap has collaborated with freemium open banking provider Nordigen to leverage its open banking solution.

Nordigen’s solution will support Abymap’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) accounting platform Ana by providing direct access to customers’ bank accounts.

Once integrated, the Nordigen solution will let Ana users to link their business bank accounts directly to the platform via open banking application programming interfaces (APIs).

This will enable automatic import of financial data into the ERP platform, wherein users can manage their finances with the help of Ana’s dashboard.

Abymap co-founder Agnès Bichon said: “Ana was created to help streamline enterprise resource planning and save time for busy small business owners.

“We value innovation and solutions that will help automate processes and add more data to our intuitive platform, which is why we decided to partner with Nordigen and implement their open banking solution.”

Nordigen co-founder and CEO Rolands Mesters said: “Small business owners have a lot on their plates and any solution that is able to help them manage day-to-day processes is incredibly beneficial.

“We are delighted to be Abymap’s chosen open banking provider, helping to further automate their procedures and enable them to provide their clients with the most straightforward way to manage their finances.” According to Nordigen, the solution offers several services including generating invoices directly from quotes, calculating tax and pre-filling value added tax declarations, product and inventory management, tracking cash flow among others.