Absa taps PureSoftware to bolster digital banking operations

African financial services firm Absa Group has launched a digital wallet, called Spark by Absa, in collaboration with PureSoftware.

Concurrently, the financial services firm has moved its Timiza mobile banking offering in Kenya to the PureSoftware-powered Arttha platform.

Spark by Absa, launched in Botswana, is a digital bank account that can be accessed from any device and enables both Absa and non-Absa customers to conduct financial transactions.

With Spark, customers can pay bills, make and receive payments, buy airtime, use Absa ATM to withdraw cash and transfer cash from Spark to another bank account.

On the other hand, Timiza customers will have access to Spark’s features as well as save money and apply for pre-approved loans and more.

Absa chief information officer for Africa regional operations Manoj Puri said: “These offerings enable users to bank seamlessly between virtual money and bank accounts, and bank anywhere on any device. As such, it’s perfectly suited to anyone looking for low-cost, high-functionality banking on the move.

“The Spark by Absa rollout and Timiza migration also supports our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving consumer preference, as it encourages alternative payment methods to cash.”

PureSoftware CEO Manish Sharma said: “Arttha’s modern payment, digital lending and agent banking solutions will allow Absa to provide a user-friendly experience to their customers in these countries over mobile apps and USSD, which will enhance their customer service, efficiency, and growth.

“We take pride in getting this opportunity to help make banking services easily accessible and accelerate financial inclusion in Africa.”