Absa Bank Kenya taps Huawei for digital transformation

Huawei will build a cloud-based platform for the bank. Credit: Omid Armin on Unsplash.

Absa Bank Kenya has selected Chinese telecommunications major Huawei to enhance digital banking capabilities and cater to the complex needs of customers.

The tie-up will see Huawei support the creation of a platform to support the bank’s digital transformation.

Absa Bank Kenya CIO Moses Okundi said: “We strive to offer our customers a seamless digital experience. We want to enable them to bank and transact without any hitch and in a seamless manner at the convenience of whatever they could be.”

To achieve that, the lender needed to build new infrastructure to offer various banking services more efficiently, reduce O&M costs and enhance user experience.

Absa Bank Kenya will use Huawei’s D-WAN (software-defined wide area network) technology, which is said to enable banks to connect their branches and promote smart branch upgrades, the statement read.

The Chinese technology firm will also build a cloud-based network between Absa Bank Kenya’s headquarters and its branches.

Furthermore, the collaboration will see Huawei provide full-process automation and intelligent application routing to ensure user experience for key applications.

Founded in 1916, Absa Bank Kenya is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange and is engaged in personal and corporate banking, enterprise, credit cards and bancassurance businesses.

As per the statement, the technical team of Huawei and Absa Bank Kenya conducted in-depth discussions and surveys to meet the digital transformation requirements.

“I see it as Lego blocks where the bottom layer is a strong technology foundation that gives us a platform to offer cutting-edge digital solutions to our customers. A strong, resilient network connects all the elements of the platform reliably,” Okundi added.