The consumer lending market in France grew 4.7% in 2020 to reach a value of $1.8tn (EUR1.6tn), according to GlobalData’s Global Retail Banking Analytics database. This was lower than the five-year (2016-2020) CAGR of 5.4% for the market.

The overall consumer lending market in France was led by home loans. It was followed by personal loans (including auto loans), which was the second largest category and credit card loans.

Total consumer loan balances outstanding registered a CAGR of 5.4% over the five years (2016-2020) due to particularly high growth of 6% in 2019 and 4.7% in 2020.

GlobalData is forecasting a CAGR of 4.9% for total consumer loan balances outstanding over the period 2021-2025.

During the five-year period (2016-2020), the consumer loans value in France reached its peak in 2020, at $1.8tn (EUR1.6tn). As to the growth percentage, the highest rate was witnessed in 2019, at 6.1%.

During the forecast period (2021-2025), France’s consumer loans value is expected to witness the highest level in 2025, at $2.3tn (EUR2tn).

Methodology

This analysis is drawn from GlobalData’s Global Retail Banking Analytics database, which tracks the size and growth of the major lines of business and the provision of credit to individuals at both market and competitor level for 35 key retail banking markets around the world. Data is gathered from a wide range of sources including the central banks, stock exchanges, investment associations, and national statistics offices of each of the countries covered. The data is then standardized to ensure like-for-like comparison.

Consumer loans include mortgage loans secured on domestic property, credit card loans, and personal loans. Personal loans refer to all secured and unsecured non-mortgage and non-credit card lending to households including margin loans, motor finance, student loans made on a commercial basis, payroll loans, payday loans, employee loans, lines of credit, and micro-credit loans to individuals.

Forecast data is updated on a rolling basis throughout the year in alignment with the publication of actual data by central banks and regulatory bodies across markets. The previous year’s data will be updated by the end of first half of the current year as per annual cycle. For example: 2021 data will be updated by end of June 2022.