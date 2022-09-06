Worldline’s IT hiring activity rises 32.3% in August 2022

France-based company Worldline’s IT hiring rose 32.3% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 36.88% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 25.79% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 2.84% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Worldline IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Worldline, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 65.25% in August 2022, and a 37.3% drop over July 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 13.22% in August 2022, and registered a decline of 6.06%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 10.87% in August 2022, a 54.46% drop from July 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Worldline

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 70.15% share, which marked a 34.46% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 21.96%, registering a 32.24% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 4.69% share and a 54.17% drop over July 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.77% and a month-on-month decline of 58.06%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.43%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

France commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 21.75% share in August 2022, a 53.21% decline over July 2022. Germany featured next with an 18.34% share, down 12.24% over the previous month. India recorded a 10.02% share, a decline of 38.16% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Worldline IT hiring activity in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 82.3%, down by 34.69% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 12.37% share, a decline of 42% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 5.33% share, down 43.18% over July 2022.