Wells Fargo’s IT hiring activity rises 36.7% in May 2022

US-based company Wells Fargo’s IT hiring rose 36.7% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 8.41% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 6.4% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 1.52% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Wells Fargo IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Wells Fargo, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 84.73% in May 2022, and a 92.2% rise over April 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 5.81% in May 2022, and registered growth of 58.82%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 4.73% in May 2022, a 46.67% rise from April 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Wells Fargo

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 72.69% share, which marked a 73.33% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 27.31%, registering a 95.38% month-on-month growth.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 71.4% share in May 2022, a 72.02% growth over April 2022. US featured next with a 27.31% share, up 95.38% over the previous month. Philippines recorded a 1.29% share, an increase of 200% compared with April 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Wells Fargo IT hiring activity in May 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 69.25%, up by 72.19% from April 2022. Junior Level positions with a 25.38% share, a growth of 90.32% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.16% share, up 118.18% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.22%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.