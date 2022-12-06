Wells Fargo’s IT hiring activity rises 13.6% in November 2022

US-based company Wells Fargo’s IT hiring rose 13.6% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 0.88% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 11.64% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 1.69% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Wells Fargo IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Wells Fargo, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 55.17% in November 2022, and a 2.44% drop over October 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 18.79% in November 2022, and registered growth of 136.96%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 12.76% in November 2022, a 10.45% rise from October 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Wells Fargo

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in November 2022 with a 55.17% share, which marked a 25.49% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 43.62%, registering a 1.17% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 1.21% share and a 250% rise over October 2022.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 54.14% share in November 2022, a 23.14% growth over October 2022. US featured next with a 43.45% share, down 1.56% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 0.69% share, an increase of 100% compared with October 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Wells Fargo IT hiring activity in November 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 50.86%, down by 2.96% from October 2022. Junior Level positions with a 36.55% share, a growth of 19.77% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 12.59% share, up 143.33% over October 2022.