Wells Fargo’s IT hiring activity declines 13.9% in April 2022

US-based company Wells Fargo’s IT hiring declined 13.9% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 17.2% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 17.49% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 2.09% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Wells Fargo IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Wells Fargo, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 77.12% in April 2022, and a 17.64% drop over March 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 8.26% in April 2022, and registered a decline of 2.63%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 6.47% in April 2022, a 43.14% drop from March 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Wells Fargo

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 52.79% share, which marked a 137.69% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 47.21%, registering a 52.84% month-on-month decline.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 52.34% share in April 2022, a 136.87% growth over March 2022. US featured next with a 47.21% share, down 52.84% over the previous month. Philippines recorded a 0.45% share, an increase of 300% compared with March 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Wells Fargo IT hiring activity in April 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 62.72%, down by 24.16% from March 2022. Junior Level positions with a 32.92% share, a decline of 5.75% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.02% share, down 18.18% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.33%, recording a month-on-month increase of 50%.