Visa’s IT hiring activity declines 4.7% in June 2022

US-based company Visa’s IT hiring declined 4.7% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 9.66% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 37.49% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 1.96% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Visa IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Visa, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 65.08% in June 2022, and a 16.82% drop over May 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 16.45% in June 2022, and registered growth of 36.36%. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 5.67% in June 2022, a 10.71% rise from May 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Visa

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 54.84% share, which marked a 14.04% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 33.82%, registering a 17.09% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 9.51% share and a 45.26% drop over May 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.1% and a month-on-month increase of 50%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.73%, registering a 20% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 54.66% share in June 2022, a 13.83% decline over May 2022. India featured next with a 26.14% share, up 21.19% over the previous month. Singapore recorded a 5.85% share, an increase of 52.38% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Visa IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 51.19%, down by 17.65% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 38.76% share, a growth of 7.61% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.96% share, down 26.87% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.1%, recording a month-on-month decline of 14.29%.