US Bank’s IT hiring activity rises 7.8% in June 2022

US-based company US Bank’s IT hiring rose 7.8% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 15.47% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 29.68% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 5.37% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops US Bank IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by US Bank, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 66.91% in June 2022, and an 82.62% drop over May 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 16.77% in June 2022, and registered a decline of 53.06%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 12.31% in June 2022, an 84.93% rise from May 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at US Bank

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 99.45% share, which marked a 78.68% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 0.55%, registering a 73.91% month-on-month decline.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 97.45% share in June 2022, a 78.73% decline over May 2022. Mexico featured next with a 1.55% share, down 80.68% over the previous month.

Mid Level jobs lead US Bank IT hiring activity in June 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 49.41%, down by 82.47% from May 2022. Junior Level positions with a 47.58% share, a decline of 73.57% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 3.01% share, down 56% over May 2022.