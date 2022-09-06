US Bank’s IT hiring activity rises 2.6% in August 2022

US-based company US Bank’s IT hiring rose 2.6% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 17.75% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 26.75% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 3.84% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops US Bank IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by US Bank, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 70.48% in August 2022, and a 49.31% rise over July 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 17.96% in August 2022, and registered growth of 18.64%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 7% in August 2022, a 760% rise from July 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at US Bank

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 99.67% share, which marked a 56.34% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 0.33%, registering a 53.85% month-on-month decline.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 98.05% share in August 2022, a 56.59% growth over July 2022. Mexico featured next with a 1.52% share, up 40% over the previous month. Poland recorded a 0.11% share, a decline of 50% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead US Bank IT hiring activity in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 50.52%, up by 70.51% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 48.07% share, a growth of 52.5% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 1.36% share, down 59.02% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.05%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.