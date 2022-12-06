US Bank’s IT hiring activity declines 26.5% in November 2022

US-based company US Bank’s IT hiring declined 26.5% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 20.03% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 22.8% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 2.95% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops US Bank IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by US Bank, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 40.83% in November 2022, and a 58.51% drop over October 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 31.81% in November 2022, and registered a decline of 26.54%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 20.32% in November 2022, a 61.75% drop from October 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at US Bank

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in November 2022 with a 99.5% share, which marked a 50.57% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 0.5%, registering a 44.44% month-on-month decline.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 97.52% share in November 2022, a 50.8% decline over October 2022. Mexico featured next with a 1.78% share, down 40% over the previous month. Poland recorded a 0.2% share, a decline of 33.33% compared with October 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead US Bank IT hiring activity in November 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 61.55%, down by 52.38% from October 2022. Junior Level positions with a 37.86% share, a decline of 42.73% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 0.59% share, down 91.3% over October 2022.