US Bank’s IT hiring activity declines 11.8% in October 2022

US-based company US Bank’s IT hiring declined 11.8% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 8.73% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 24.7% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 2.93% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops US Bank IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by US Bank, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 45.15% in October 2022, and a 41.03% drop over September 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 29.17% in October 2022, and registered a decline of 26%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 21.7% in October 2022, a 243.1% rise from September 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at US Bank

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 99.67% share, which marked a 23.13% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 0.33%, registering a 45.45% month-on-month decline.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 98.15% share in October 2022, a 23.14% decline over September 2022. Mexico featured next with a 1.47% share, down 18.18% over the previous month. Poland recorded a 0.11% share, an increase of 100% compared with September 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead US Bank IT hiring activity in October 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 60.52%, down by 7.65% from September 2022. Junior Level positions with a 35.82% share, a decline of 34.89% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 3.65% share, down 62.36% over September 2022.