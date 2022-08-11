US Bank’s IT hiring activity declines 11.1% in July 2022

US-based company US Bank’s IT hiring declined 11.1% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 17.23% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 31.37% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 3.58% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops US Bank IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by US Bank, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 73.14% in July 2022, and an 8.65% drop over June 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 23.56% in July 2022, and registered a decline of 6.06%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 1.27% in July 2022, a 77.94% drop from June 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at US Bank

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 98.9% share, which marked a 20.5% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 1.1%, registering a 62.5% month-on-month growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 97.13% share in July 2022, a 20.47% decline over June 2022. Mexico featured next with a 1.69% share, down 9.09% over the previous month. Ireland recorded a 0.68% share, an increase of 100% compared with June 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead US Bank IT hiring activity in July 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 48.73%, down by 21.82% from June 2022. Junior Level positions with a 46.11% share, a decline of 23.1% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 5.15% share, up 84.85% over June 2022.