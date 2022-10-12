US Bank’s IT hiring activity declines 1.1% in September 2022

US-based company US Bank’s IT hiring declined 1.1% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 4.42% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 25.49% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded a 3.21% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops US Bank IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by US Bank, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 60.1% in September 2022, and an 8.08% rise over August 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 30.95% in September 2022, and registered growth of 89.27%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 2.91% in September 2022, a 47.29% drop from August 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at US Bank

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 99.53% share, which marked a 23.15% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 0.47%, registering an 83.33% month-on-month growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 97.73% share in September 2022, a 22.94% growth over August 2022. Mexico featured next with a 1.67% share, up 34.48% over the previous month. Ireland recorded a 0.26% share, an increase of 500% compared with August 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead US Bank IT hiring activity in September 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 49.19%, up by 22.63% from August 2022. Junior Level positions with a 43.19% share, a growth of 8.38% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 7.62% share, up 612% over August 2022.