US banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 5.2% in August 2022

The US’s banking and payments industry registered a 5.2% rise in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 4.45% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 13.84% share in August 2022, recording a decrease of 0.18% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.64% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s banking and payments industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 62.47% in August 2022, registering a 45.11% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 13.99% share, an increase of 27.97% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 9.85%, registering a 33.84% rise from July 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 8.44%, up 16.01% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 161.78% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s banking and payments industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

JPMorgan Chase posted 2,347 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a rise of 461.48% over the previous month, followed by US Bank with 1,807 jobs and a 56.59% growth. Citigroup with 499 IT jobs and The Bank of New York Mellon with 472 jobs, recorded a 16.05% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Huntington Bancshares recorded an increase of 258.33% with 430 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.12%, up by 40.49% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.04% share, registered an increase of 30.88% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.59% share, up 10.41% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 3.25%, recording a month-on-month increase of 113.82%.