US banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 13.4% in May 2022

The US’s banking and payments industry registered a 13.4% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 4.42% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 11.13% share in May 2022, recording an increase of 0.81% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.5% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s banking and payments industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 72.1% in May 2022, registering a 108.89% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 9.42% share, an increase of 19.18% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 7.2%, registering a 3.38% rise from April 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 6.27%, up 11.07% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 467.47% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s banking and payments industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

US Bank posted 3,617 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 2965.25% over the previous month, followed by JPMorgan Chase with 1,710 jobs and a 578.57% growth. Evolent Health with 444 IT jobs and Citigroup with 438 jobs, recorded a 150.85% growth and a 41.29% growth, respectively, while Capital One Financial recorded an increase of 21.85% with 368 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.06%, up by 55.77% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 36.75% share, registered an increase of 108.86% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.33% share, up 35.83% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.85%, recording a month-on-month increase of 104.88%.