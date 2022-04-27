US banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 1.7% in March 2022

The US’s banking and payments industry registered a 1.7% rise in IT hiring activity in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 1.54% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.96% share in March 2022, recording an increase of 0.62% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.94% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s banking and payments industry in March 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 66.7% in March 2022, registering a 12.33% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 12.14% share, a decrease of 2.44% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 9.11%, registering a 16.86% decline from February 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 6.98%, down 16.53% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 27.07% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s banking and payments industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

JPMorgan Chase posted 1,005 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a rise of 23.16% over the previous month. Citizens Financial Group with 865 IT jobs and Wells Fargo with 712 jobs, recorded a 53.1% growth and a 3.04% growth, respectively, while US Bank recorded an increase of 10.18% with 628 job postings during March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.54%, down by 13.06% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 32.58% share, registered a decline of 7.7% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.82% share, down 7.1% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 3.05%, recording a month-on-month decline of 13.38%.