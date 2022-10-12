US banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 5.4% in September 2022

The US’s banking and payments industry registered a 5.4% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.32% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 14.03% share in September 2022, recording a decrease of 0.08% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.03% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s banking and payments industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 59.25% in September 2022, registering a 13.29% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 16.25% share, an increase of 3.47% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 9.11%, registering a 5.44% decline from August 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 9.01%, down 18.51% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 7.54% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s banking and payments industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

US Bank posted 2,283 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 22.94% over the previous month, followed by JPMorgan Chase with 1,393 jobs and a 43.44% drop. Glynn Capital Management with 494 IT jobs and Capital One Financial with 417 jobs, recorded a 74.56% growth and a 7.75% growth, respectively, while Evolent Health recorded a decline of 0.76% with 390 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 56.9%, down by 11.89% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 30.78% share, registered a decline of 9.99% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.88% share, up 17.49% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.38%, recording a month-on-month decline of 33.8%.