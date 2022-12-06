US banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 14.7% in November 2022

The US’s banking and payments industry registered a 14.7% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 14.16% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 13.49% share in November 2022, recording a decrease of 0.4% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.25% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s banking and payments industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 50.99% in November 2022, registering a 30.14% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 19.43% share, an increase of 5.13% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 14.76%, registering a 40.15% decline from October 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 9.03%, down 34.73% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 16.99% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s banking and payments industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

JPMorgan Chase posted 1,209 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a rise of 261.98% over the previous month, followed by US Bank with 984 jobs and a 50.8% drop. EQT with 700 IT jobs and Citigroup with 385 jobs, recorded a 69900% growth and a 10.95% growth, respectively, while Capital One Financial recorded a decline of 21.88% with 282 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 53.59%, down by 31.36% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 34.05% share, registered a decline of 28.18% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.88% share, down 32.21% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 4.48%, recording a month-on-month increase of 78.79%.