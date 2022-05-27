US banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 11.6% in April 2022

The US’s banking and payments industry registered an 11.6% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 10.9% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.56% share in April 2022, recording an increase of 0.15% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.54% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s banking and payments industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 62.77% in April 2022, registering a 35.05% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 14.48% share, a decrease of 22.76% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 9.89%, registering a 24.52% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 8.79%, down 6.24% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 16.48% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s banking and payments industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Citigroup posted 624 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 2.19% over the previous month, followed by Wells Fargo with 423 jobs and a 52.84% drop. UMB Financial with 372 IT jobs and Capital One Financial with 361 jobs, recorded a 2.87% decline and a 63.35% flat growth, respectively, while Morgan Stanley recorded a decline of 14.9% with 354 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.01%, down by 32.12% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 33.95% share, registered a decline of 30.62% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.7% share, down 24.86% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 3.34%, recording a month-on-month decline of 30.68%.