US banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 10.8% in June 2022

The US’s banking and payments industry registered a 10.8% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 10.44% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 14.21% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 0.71% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.33% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s banking and payments industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 59.26% in June 2022, registering a 51.06% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 13.41% share, a decrease of 27.95% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 9.92%, registering a 40.97% decline from May 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 9.74%, down 38.44% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 61.39% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s banking and payments industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

JPMorgan Chase posted 1,119 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a drop of 42.32% over the previous month, followed by US Bank with 1,069 jobs and a 78.73% drop. Citigroup with 382 IT jobs and Visa with 299 jobs, recorded a 12.59% decline and a 13.83% decrease, respectively, while UMB Financial recorded a decline of 28.61% with 267 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 56.99%, down by 40.46% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.38% share, registered a decline of 54.3% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.4% share, down 31.53% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.23%, recording a month-on-month decline of 25%.