UK banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 7.1% in August 2022

The UK’s banking and payments industry registered a 7.1% rise in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 4.13% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.83% share in August 2022, recording an increase of 0.15% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.81% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s banking and payments industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 51.57% in August 2022, registering a 40.03% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 15.24% share, an increase of 41.28% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 14.55%, registering a 27.47% rise from July 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 13.99%, up 13.2% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 101.83% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s banking and payments industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

JPMorgan Chase posted 325 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a rise of 392.42% over the previous month, followed by Barclays with 225 jobs and a 10.29% growth. Paysafe with 158 IT jobs and Lloyds Banking Group with 119 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 30.77% growth, respectively, while Citigroup recorded a decline of 27.63% with 55 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.33%, up by 30.5% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.32% share, registered an increase of 28.87% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.52% share, up 14.29% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 4.83%, recording a month-on-month increase of 97.44%.