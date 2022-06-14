UK banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 5.1% in May 2022

The UK’s banking and payments industry registered a 5.1% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 9.8% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 11.64% share in May 2022, recording a decrease of 0.5% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in the UK’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.55% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s banking and payments industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 57.93% in May 2022, registering a 40.39% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 19.1% share, an increase of 6.53% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 10%, registering a 15.63% rise from April 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 6.94%, down 14.44% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 73.18% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s banking and payments industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

JPMorgan Chase posted 241 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 447.73% over the previous month, followed by Barclays with 160 jobs and a 10.34% growth. Citigroup with 109 IT jobs and Visa with 43 jobs, recorded a 43.42% growth and a 43.33% growth, respectively, while NatWest Group recorded a decline of 14.58% with 41 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.1%, up by 16.39% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.84% share, registered an increase of 35.62% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 7.03% share, up 129.41% over April 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 6.04%, recording a month-on-month increase of 17.54%.