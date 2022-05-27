UK banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 9.2% in April 2022

The UK’s banking and payments industry registered a 9.2% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 8.46% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 18.75% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 0.14% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s banking and payments industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 62.28% in April 2022, registering a 27.57% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 19.12% share, a decrease of 22.18% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 8.39%, registering a 37.42% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 5.97%, up 15% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 34.35% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s banking and payments industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Barclays posted 174 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 33.08% over the previous month, followed by Citigroup with 125 jobs and an 18.83% drop. NatWest Group with 56 IT jobs and JPMorgan Chase with 54 jobs, recorded a 5.08% decline and a 72.86% decrease, respectively, while AJ Bell recorded an increase of 180% with 42 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.26%, down by 25.49% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.58% share, registered a decline of 19.44% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 5.8% share, down 29.47% over March 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 5.36%, recording a month-on-month decline of 48.33%.