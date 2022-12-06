UK banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 9.0% in November 2022

The UK’s banking and payments industry registered a 9.0% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 9.11% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.42% share in November 2022, recording a decrease of 0.38% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.82% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s banking and payments industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 50.64% in November 2022, registering a 14.85% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 16.12% share, a decrease of 16.11% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 15.94%, registering a 1.16% rise from October 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 12.02%, down 2.22% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 19.41% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s banking and payments industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Barclays posted 300 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a drop of 0.99% over the previous month, followed by JPMorgan Chase with 138 jobs and a 193.62% growth. Lloyds Banking Group with 64 IT jobs and Citigroup with 56 jobs, recorded a 30.61% growth and a 25.33% decrease, respectively, while Royal Bank of Canada recorded an increase of 45.16% with 45 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.77%, down by 14.18% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.31% share, registered a decline of 1.95% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.01% share, down 2.94% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.91%, recording a month-on-month decline of 20%.