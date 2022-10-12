UK banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 3.8% in September 2022

The UK’s banking and payments industry registered a 3.8% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.7% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.91% share in September 2022, recording an increase of 0.44% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.43% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s banking and payments industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 53.16% in September 2022, registering a 0.24% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 15.44% share, a decrease of 5.06% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 15.13%, registering a 1.7% rise from August 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 10.44%, down 23.26% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 0.74% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s banking and payments industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Barclays posted 413 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 66.53% over the previous month, followed by JPMorgan Chase with 196 jobs and a 40.43% drop. Lloyds Banking Group with 94 IT jobs and Citigroup with 80 jobs, recorded a 24.19% decline and a 45.45% growth, respectively, while Royal Bank of Canada recorded a decline of 36.21% with 37 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.15%, down by 1.47% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.66% share, registered an increase of 2.95% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.65% share, down 1.87% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 3.42%, recording a month-on-month decline of 31.65%.